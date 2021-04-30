Earnings results for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.24.

W.W. Grainger last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.20. The firm earned $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has generated $17.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. W.W. Grainger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $379.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.72%. The high price target for GWW is $455.00 and the low price target for GWW is $241.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W.W. Grainger has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $379.50, W.W. Grainger has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $429.90. W.W. Grainger has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W.W. Grainger has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of W.W. Grainger is 35.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W.W. Grainger will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.28% next year. This indicates that W.W. Grainger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

In the past three months, W.W. Grainger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,772,652.00 in company stock. Only 13.97% of the stock of W.W. Grainger is held by insiders. 70.63% of the stock of W.W. Grainger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW



Earnings for W.W. Grainger are expected to grow by 12.89% in the coming year, from $16.29 to $18.39 per share. The P/E ratio of W.W. Grainger is 37.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of W.W. Grainger is 37.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.10. W.W. Grainger has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. W.W. Grainger has a P/B Ratio of 11.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

