Earnings results for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Weyerhaeuser last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Weyerhaeuser has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.7. Weyerhaeuser has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.19%. The high price target for WY is $37.00 and the low price target for WY is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Weyerhaeuser has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.43, Weyerhaeuser has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $39.64. Weyerhaeuser has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weyerhaeuser has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 174.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Weyerhaeuser will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Weyerhaeuser may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

In the past three months, Weyerhaeuser insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $770,400.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by insiders. 77.46% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY



Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -15.79% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 96.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 96.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.26. Weyerhaeuser has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

