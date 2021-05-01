LAKELAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:LBAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Lakeland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBAI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lakeland Bancorp stock.

OLD POINT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $13.16 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OLD POINT FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:OPOF)

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company earned $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Its revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aflac has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Aflac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFLAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aflac in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aflac stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL (NYSE:SID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.0.

IS COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SID)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SID, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

