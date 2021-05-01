AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS (NYSE:AXTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.7. Axalta Coating Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXTA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axalta Coating Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Axalta Coating Systems stock.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BCLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCLI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock.

BOSTON PROPERTIES (NYSE:BXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Its revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Boston Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Boston Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MATSON (NYSE:MATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MATX)

Matson last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Matson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MATX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matson in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matson stock.

