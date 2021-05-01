GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL (NASDAQ:GOOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Commercial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Commercial in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Commercial stock.

Gladstone Commercial

AWARE (NASDAQ:AWRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $3.43 million during the quarter. Aware has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WASTE CONNECTIONS (NYSE:WCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.7. Waste Connections has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE CONNECTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WCN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Connections in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Waste Connections stock.

Waste Connections

ICON PUBLIC (NASDAQ:ICLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. ICON Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICON PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICLR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICON Public in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ICON Public stock.

ICON Public