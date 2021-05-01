ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES (NYSE:ARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last released its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Waterstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATERSTONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSBF)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waterstone Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waterstone Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND (NYSE:ADM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm earned $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Archer-Daniels-Midland has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Archer-Daniels-Midland stock.

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES (NYSE:HIW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.35. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Highwoods Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIW)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Highwoods Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Highwoods Properties stock.

