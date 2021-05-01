SIMPSON MANUFACTURING (NYSE:SSD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMPSON MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simpson Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Simpson Manufacturing stock.

MICROSOFT (NASDAQ:MSFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Microsoft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROSOFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSFT)

33 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microsoft in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Microsoft stock.

PULTEGROUP (NYSE:PHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. PulteGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULTEGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHM)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PulteGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PulteGroup stock.

RENASANT (NASDAQ:RNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant last issued its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Renasant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENASANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renasant in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Renasant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

