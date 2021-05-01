ATN INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. ATN International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATN INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATNI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATN International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ATN International stock.

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST (NASDAQ:TRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Tremont Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (NYSE:DB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DB)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MORNINGSTAR (NASDAQ:MORN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Morningstar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

