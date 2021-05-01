CANON (NYSE:CAJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAJ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canon in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Donegal Group has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CORNING (NYSE:GLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLW)

Corning last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.1. Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLW)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corning in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Corning stock.

PS BUSINESS PARKS (NYSE:PSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks last announced its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. PS Business Parks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PS BUSINESS PARKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PS Business Parks in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PS Business Parks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

