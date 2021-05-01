COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM (NYSE:CBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Community Bank System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBU)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Bank System in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Community Bank System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Community Bank System

ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

42 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 41 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

Alphabet

HASBRO (NASDAQ:HAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Hasbro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HASBRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hasbro in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hasbro stock.

Hasbro

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES (NYSE:LBRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Oilfield Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LBRT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Oilfield Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services