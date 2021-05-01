INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:IBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Independent Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBTX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank Group stock.

Independent Bank Group

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:TXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Texas Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXN)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Instruments in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Instruments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Texas Instruments

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CRSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. CRISPR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRISPR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRSP)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CRISPR Therapeutics stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:ROIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Retail Opportunity Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROIC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Retail Opportunity Investments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments