PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:PKG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Its revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America has generated $7.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Packaging Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKG)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Packaging Co. of America in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Packaging Co. of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PKG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Packaging Co. of America

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:FLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flexsteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES? (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Wall Street analysts have given Flexsteel Industries a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Flexsteel Industries wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

DTE ENERGY (NYSE:DTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy has generated $6.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. DTE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DTE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DTE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DTE Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DTE Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DTE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DTE Energy

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (NYSE:TKC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TKC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TKC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.