ALBANY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:AIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International has generated $4.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Albany International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBANY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albany International in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Albany International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HSBC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSBC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HSBC in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HSBC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENCOMPASS HEALTH (NYSE:EHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8.

IS ENCOMPASS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EHC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encompass Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Encompass Health stock.

VERITEX (NASDAQ:VBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Veritex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Veritex stock.

