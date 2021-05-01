Earnings results for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Archrock last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Archrock has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. Archrock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archrock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.99%. The high price target for AROC is $12.00 and the low price target for AROC is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Archrock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Archrock has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $9.71. Archrock has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Archrock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archrock is 92.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

In the past three months, Archrock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $874,354.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Archrock is held by insiders. 73.17% of the stock of Archrock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archrock (NYSE:AROC



The P/E ratio of Archrock is -51.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Archrock is -51.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Archrock has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

