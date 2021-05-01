Earnings results for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Balchem last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm earned $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Balchem has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Balchem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Balchem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.35%. The high price target for BCPC is $145.00 and the low price target for BCPC is $140.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Balchem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.50, Balchem has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $124.62. Balchem has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Balchem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Balchem is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Balchem will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.27% next year. This indicates that Balchem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

In the past three months, Balchem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Balchem is held by insiders. 85.01% of the stock of Balchem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC



Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 4.51% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 48.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 48.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.81. Balchem has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here