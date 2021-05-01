SBA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SBAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.45. The company earned $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has generated $8.49 earnings per share over the last year. SBA Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SBA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBAC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SBA Communications in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SBA Communications stock.

SBA Communications

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS (NASDAQ:ARLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alliance Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARLP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alliance Resource Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alliance Resource Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alliance Resource Partners

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ROP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has generated $13.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Roper Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROPER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Roper Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Roper Technologies stock.

Roper Technologies

GRAPHIC PACKAGING (NYSE:GPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Graphic Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAPHIC PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPK)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graphic Packaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Graphic Packaging stock.

Graphic Packaging