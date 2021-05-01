NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP (NYSE:NYCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. New York Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NYCB)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New York Community Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” New York Community Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NYCB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $1.97 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Mid-Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.0. PPD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPD)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPD in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PPD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PPD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE (NASDAQ:OMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business earned $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMAB)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

