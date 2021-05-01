NBT BANCORP (NASDAQ:NBTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. NBT Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NBT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBTB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NBT Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NBT Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NBT Bancorp

FISERV (NASDAQ:FISV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business earned $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Its revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.0. Fiserv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FISERV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FISV)

32 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiserv in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 28 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiserv stock.

Fiserv

CHEMED (NYSE:CHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed has generated $13.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Chemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemed in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chemed stock.

Chemed

OPERA (NASDAQ:OPRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Opera has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Opera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opera in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Opera stock.

Opera