EBIX (NASDAQ:EBIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business earned $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 million. Its revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ebix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Ebix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EBIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ebix in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ebix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ebix

FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST (NASDAQ:FFNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFNW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Northwest in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Financial Northwest stock.

First Financial Northwest

EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. eBay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EBAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBAY)

27 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eBay in the last twelve months. There are currently 17 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” eBay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

eBay

MARKEL (NYSE:MKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKL)

Markel last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Markel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MKL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Markel in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Markel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MKL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Markel