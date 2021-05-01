PROOFPOINT (NASDAQ:PFPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company earned $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Its revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proofpoint has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Proofpoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROOFPOINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFPT)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Proofpoint in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Proofpoint stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MERIDIAN (NASDAQ:MRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Meridian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRBK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Meridian stock.

TERADYNE (NASDAQ:TER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERADYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TER)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teradyne in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teradyne stock.

ATRICURE (NASDAQ:ATRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. AtriCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATRICURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AtriCure in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AtriCure stock.

