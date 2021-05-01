CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (NYSE:CNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway last posted its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business earned $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Its revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian National Railway in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Canadian National Railway stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRUEBLUE (NYSE:TBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. Its revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. TrueBlue has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUEBLUE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TBI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TrueBlue in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TrueBlue stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ECOLAB (NYSE:ECL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has generated $5.82 earnings per share over the last year. Ecolab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ECOLAB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECL)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ecolab in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ecolab stock.

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES (NYSE:EGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Its revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. EastGroup Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTGROUP PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGP)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EastGroup Properties in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EastGroup Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

