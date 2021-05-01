Earnings results for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Dime Community Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company earned $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7. Dime Community Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.32%. The high price target for DCOM is $43.00 and the low price target for DCOM is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dime Community Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Dime Community Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 29.3% from its current price of $33.25. Dime Community Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dime Community Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 88.89%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Dime Community Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that Dime Community Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

In the past three months, Dime Community Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,847,252.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by insiders. 71.78% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM



Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to grow by 51.72% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 1.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 1.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

