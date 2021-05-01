CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Cathay General Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cathay General Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cathay General Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMGEN (NASDAQ:AMGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Its revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has generated $14.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Amgen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMGN)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amgen in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amgen stock.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.7. Sensata Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ST)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensata Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensata Technologies stock.

CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS (NYSE:CEQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.22. The business earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Crestwood Equity Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEQP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Crestwood Equity Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CEQP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

