Masimo last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.4. Masimo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masimo in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masimo stock.

Northrim BanCorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Northrim BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Maxim Integrated Products last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Its revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Maxim Integrated Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxim Integrated Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Maxim Integrated Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MXIM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Asbury Automotive Group last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Asbury Automotive Group has generated $9.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Asbury Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asbury Automotive Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Asbury Automotive Group stock.

