FB FINANCIAL (NYSE:FBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. FB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FB Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BP (NYSE:BP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BP)

BP last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year. BP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BP)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BP in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LINCOLN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:LECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business earned $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Lincoln Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LECO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Electric stock.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:FCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business earned $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. First Commonwealth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCF)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Commonwealth Financial in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Commonwealth Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FCF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

