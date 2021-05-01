AGNC INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AGNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business earned $528 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGNC Investment has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. AGNC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGNC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AGNC Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AGNC Investment stock.

AGNC Investment

FIRST CAPITAL (NASDAQ:FCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $9.25 million during the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. First Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Wall Street analysts have given First Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but First Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

TRANSUNION (NYSE:TRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business earned $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. Its revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.9. TransUnion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSUNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRU)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransUnion in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TransUnion stock.

TransUnion

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM (NASDAQ:FIBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. First Interstate BancSystem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIBK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Interstate BancSystem in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Interstate BancSystem stock.

First Interstate BancSystem