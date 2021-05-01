AUDIOCODES (NASDAQ:AUDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.7. AudioCodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUDIOCODES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUDC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AudioCodes in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AudioCodes stock.

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:AUBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation last issued its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $7.59 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Auburn National Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMPHENOL (NYSE:APH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Amphenol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPHENOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APH)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amphenol in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amphenol stock.

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISCOVERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISCK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discovery in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Discovery stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISCK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

