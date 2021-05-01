J & J SNACK FOODS (NASDAQ:JJSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods last announced its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company earned $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J & J Snack Foods has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.3. J & J Snack Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J & J SNACK FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JJSF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J & J Snack Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” J & J Snack Foods stock.

J & J Snack Foods

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:RTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year. Raytheon Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RTX)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raytheon Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Raytheon Technologies stock.

Raytheon Technologies

ALUMINUM CO. OF CHINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ACH)

IS ALUMINUM CO. OF CHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aluminum Co. of China in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aluminum Co. of China stock.

Aluminum Co. of China

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES (NYSE:USNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. USANA Health Sciences has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. USANA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USANA HEALTH SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USNA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USANA Health Sciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” USANA Health Sciences stock.

USANA Health Sciences