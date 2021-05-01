NXP SEMICONDUCTORS (NASDAQ:NXPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors last posted its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has generated $8.04 earnings per share over the last year. NXP Semiconductors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NXP SEMICONDUCTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXPI)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NXP Semiconductors in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NXP Semiconductors stock.

NXP Semiconductors

ILLUMINA (NASDAQ:ILMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.1. Illumina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ILLUMINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ILMN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Illumina in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Illumina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Illumina

REXNORD (NYSE:RXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXNORD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RXN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexnord in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rexnord stock.

Rexnord