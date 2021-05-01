RANGE RESOURCES (NYSE:RRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Its revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Range Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Range Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGE RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RRC)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Range Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Range Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Range Resources

3M (NYSE:MMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMM)

3M last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm earned $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $9.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. 3M has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 3M A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMM)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3M in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” 3M stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

3M

JUNIPER NETWORKS (NYSE:JNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Juniper Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JUNIPER NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JNPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Juniper Networks in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Juniper Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JNPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Juniper Networks

META FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Meta Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS META FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meta Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meta Financial Group stock.

Meta Financial Group