BANK OF HAWAII (NYSE:BOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Bank of Hawaii has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF HAWAII A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Hawaii in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Hawaii stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank of Hawaii

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (NYSE:UPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company earned $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. Its revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has generated $7.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. United Parcel Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UPS)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Parcel Service in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Parcel Service stock.

United Parcel Service

HUBBELL (NYSE:HUBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has generated $8.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Hubbell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUBBELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUBB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hubbell in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hubbell stock.

Hubbell

TRUSTMARK (NASDAQ:TRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trustmark has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Trustmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUSTMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trustmark in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Trustmark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Trustmark