BROWN & BROWN (NYSE:BRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brown & Brown has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Brown & Brown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN & BROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown & Brown in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brown & Brown stock.

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP (NASDAQ:CVLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Covenant Logistics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covenant Logistics Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Covenant Logistics Group stock.

YUM CHINA (NYSE:YUMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Its revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yum China has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. Yum China has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM CHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUMC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum China in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yum China stock.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT (NYSE:APAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artisan Partners Asset Management has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Artisan Partners Asset Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APAM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Artisan Partners Asset Management stock.

