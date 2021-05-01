AMKOR TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter. Its revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Amkor Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMKOR TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMKR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amkor Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amkor Technology stock.

Amkor Technology

TRXADE GROUP (NASDAQ:MEDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trxade Group has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.0. Trxade Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRXADE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trxade Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trxade Group stock.

Trxade Group

ENTEGRIS (NASDAQ:ENTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm earned $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7. Entegris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTEGRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENTG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entegris in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Entegris stock.

Entegris

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B (NYSE:AKO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B? (NYSE:AKO.B)

