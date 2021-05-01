HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARBORONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HONE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HarborOne Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HarborOne Bancorp stock.

KEY TRONIC (NASDAQ:KTCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $128.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Key Tronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KEY TRONIC? (NASDAQ:KTCC)

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION (NYSE:ROK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has generated $7.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Rockwell Automation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKWELL AUTOMATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROK)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rockwell Automation in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rockwell Automation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TECK RESOURCES (NYSE:TECK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year. Teck Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TECK)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teck Resources in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teck Resources stock.

