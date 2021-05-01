AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Ameriprise Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMP)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameriprise Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameriprise Financial stock.

LUXFER (NYSE:LXFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Its revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Luxfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUXFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LXFR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luxfer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Luxfer stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm earned $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.6. MSCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSCI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSCI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSCI in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MSCI stock.

UMB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UMBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company earned $303 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. UMB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UMBF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UMB Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UMB Financial stock.

