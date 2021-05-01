POTLATCHDELTIC (NASDAQ:PCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. Its revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PotlatchDeltic has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. PotlatchDeltic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POTLATCHDELTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PotlatchDeltic in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PotlatchDeltic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PotlatchDeltic

NOVARTIS (NYSE:NVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Novartis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVARTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novartis in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Novartis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novartis

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:CHRW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm earned $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHRW)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHRW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A (NYSE:AKO.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKO.A)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKO.A, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A