SUN COMMUNITIES (NYSE:SUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has generated $4.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.6. Sun Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Communities in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Communities stock.

Sun Communities

RBB BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. RBB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RBB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RBB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RBB Bancorp stock.

RBB Bancorp

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Its revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PACCAR has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. PACCAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACCAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCAR)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PACCAR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PACCAR stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PACCAR

QTS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:QTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.63. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. QTS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QTS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QTS Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QTS Realty Trust stock.

QTS Realty Trust