DORMAN PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:DORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Dorman Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

STARBUCKS (NASDAQ:SBUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.7. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Starbucks in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Starbucks stock.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:MANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business earned $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.6. Manhattan Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manhattan Associates in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manhattan Associates stock.

HOPE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Hope Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hope Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hope Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HOPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

