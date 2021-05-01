FLAGSTAR BANCORP (NYSE:FBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLAGSTAR BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flagstar Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flagstar Bancorp stock.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES (NASDAQ:AMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices last announced its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company earned $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.3. Advanced Micro Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMD)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Micro Devices in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Advanced Micro Devices stock.

TFI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TFII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS TFI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFII)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TFI International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TFI International stock.

WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL (NYSE:WDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial last issued its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waddell & Reed Financial has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Waddell & Reed Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WDR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waddell & Reed Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WDR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

