HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last posted its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA has generated $4.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Heartland Financial USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLF)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Financial USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heartland Financial USA stock.

STRYKER (NYSE:SYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company earned $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.0. Stryker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRYKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYK)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stryker in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stryker stock.

TERNIUM (NYSE:TX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TX)

Ternium last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Ternium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERNIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ternium in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ternium stock.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES (NASDAQ:HEES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&E Equipment Services has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.0. H&E Equipment Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HEES)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for H&E Equipment Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” H&E Equipment Services stock.

