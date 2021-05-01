Earnings results for IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

IES last released its quarterly earnings results on February 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter. IES has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. IES has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for IES.

Dividend Strength: IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES does not currently pay a dividend. IES does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

In the past three months, IES insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $802,435.00 in company stock. 61.76% of the stock of IES is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.89% of the stock of IES is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IES (NASDAQ:IESC



The P/E ratio of IES is 26.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of IES is 26.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.40. IES has a P/B Ratio of 3.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

