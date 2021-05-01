FIRST BANCORP. (NYSE:FBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. last posted its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. First BanCorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANCORP. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First BanCorp. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First BanCorp. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First BanCorp.

GENERAL ELECTRIC (NYSE:GE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GE)

General Electric last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Its revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. General Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GE)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” General Electric stock.

General Electric

POLARIS (NYSE:PII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PII)

Polaris last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Its revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.3. Polaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PII)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Polaris in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Polaris stock.

Polaris

SYSTEMAX (NYSE:SYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Systemax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Systemax will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS SYSTEMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Systemax in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Systemax stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Systemax