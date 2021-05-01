Earnings results for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Ita? CorpBanca is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Itaú Corpbanca.

Dividend Strength: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Itaú Corpbanca does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

In the past three months, Itaú Corpbanca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Itaú Corpbanca is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB



The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itaú Corpbanca has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here