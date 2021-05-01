Earnings results for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

JELD-WEN last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. JELD-WEN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.45%. The high price target for JELD is $33.00 and the low price target for JELD is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN does not currently pay a dividend. JELD-WEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

In the past three months, JELD-WEN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by insiders. 60.86% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD



Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 22.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 55.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.26. JELD-WEN has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. JELD-WEN has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

