CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CDNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Its revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Design Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadence Design Systems stock.

Cadence Design Systems

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:HSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last posted its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year. Heidrick & Struggles International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSII)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heidrick & Struggles International stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International

UBS GROUP (NYSE:UBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. UBS Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UBS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBS)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UBS Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” UBS Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UBS Group

NOV (NYSE:NOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOV)

NOV last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. NOV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOV in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NOV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOV