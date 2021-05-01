ONEMAIN (NYSE:OMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. OneMain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEMAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMF)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneMain in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneMain stock.

FRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FRAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $15.07 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Franklin Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:PFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Principal Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Principal Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Principal Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NAVIENT (NASDAQ:NAVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm earned $210 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Its revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Navient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NAVI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navient in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Navient stock.

