TURNING POINT BRANDS (NYSE:TPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands last announced its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Its revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Turning Point Brands has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.1. Turning Point Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURNING POINT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turning Point Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Turning Point Brands stock.

RANDOLPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:RNDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANDOLPH BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNDB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Randolph Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Randolph Bancorp stock.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:ORLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business earned $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $17.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. O’Reilly Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORLY)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O’Reilly Automotive in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” O’Reilly Automotive stock.

TENARIS (NYSE:TS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year. Tenaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenaris in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tenaris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

