Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Moog last released its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $684 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.55 million. Its revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.5. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.84%. The high price target for MOG.A is $105.00 and the low price target for MOG.A is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moog has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.33, Moog has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $83.63. Moog has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Moog is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moog will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.65% next year. This indicates that Moog will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. 86.99% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A



Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 24.15% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,045.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,045.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.99. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

