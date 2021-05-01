Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Moog last posted its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.95 million for the quarter. Moog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.6. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Moog.

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. Only 0.45% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B



The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,062.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,062.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.99. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here