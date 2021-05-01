ENCORE WIRE (NASDAQ:WIRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Encore Wire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE WIRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Wire in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Wire stock.

Encore Wire

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (NYSE:SHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business earned $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Its revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $21.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. The Sherwin-Williams has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHW)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Sherwin-Williams in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Sherwin-Williams stock.

The Sherwin-Williams

STIFEL FINANCIAL (NYSE:SF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Stifel Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STIFEL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SF)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stifel Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stifel Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stifel Financial

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST (NYSE:NXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. NexPoint Residential Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NXRT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NexPoint Residential Trust stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust